ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amid low ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro St. Louis on Thursday said they will be changing many bus routes.
Metro said on Monday a new service plan will be introduced. The changes will apply to MetroBus only, MetroLink service will remain the same.
Metro said ridership is lower and some workers are unavailable, leaving the transit system short-staffed.
Several MetroBus routes will also increase frequency during at times to reduce overcrowding and support social distancing on buses.
Other changes:
- Most MetroBus routes will have reduced frequencies throughout daytime and evening hours.
- Several MetroBus routes will end service earlier in the evening.
- Service will be temporarily suspended on the #2 Red | #13 Union | #47 Hanley | #56 Kirkwood-Webster | #58 Chesterfield Valley | #75 Christian Hospital.
