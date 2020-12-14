ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shoppers have been asked to patronize small businesses during the pandemic to help the community, and Monday Goodwill is reminding people that a portion of their sales go back into the community through what they call "missions."
MERS Goodwill employees collected donated Christmas items all year to sell during the holidays, and they are now available to the public.
Shoppers can get Christmas trees, wreaths, and even a good ugly sweater while giving back to groups like their Autism Center and G.E.D. programs.
"I think people often think about the store being the mission in itself, but really that's a great side effect that we have all of these used goods for a great value or price," said Mark Kahrs, executive vice president of retail at MERS Goodwill. "But really, our business is to sell those donations to utilize that money to help the community."
National Ugly Sweater Day is this Friday, so shoppers are expected to be diving into Goodwill's supple.
The MERS Goodwill Facebook page has some tips on how shoppers can make their own ugly sweater using some Goodwill finds.
