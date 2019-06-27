ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mary O’ Brien with Meridian Waste says their leaders are in Missouri making sure Meridian trucks are showing up for trash pickups.
“We have some folks from Virginia who are in right now working with our St. Louis team,” said O’Brien.
READ: Fed up, Florissant officials cut ties with Meridian Waste and find replacement
For the first time since News 4 has reported on plaguing problems from residents over inadequate service, Meridian Waste is explaining the reason for the mishaps.
“Starting in the summer of 2018, we were merging five different companies together that we’d acquired, and they were all on different platforms with different trucks and sometimes when that merging happens, you have problems,” said O’ Brien.
She says that paired with insufficient management on the local level caused problems with trash pickup and customer service.
“They’re people too, but maybe they’re just not the right fit for our company,” she said.
Before Florissant city leaders decided to end their contract with Meridian, the mayor told News 4 majority of the issues started in 2018.
In St. Louis County, of the 419 complaints on record, Meridian says majority of those were filed in 2018.
“So, it’s building the right team that is local who’s committed to St. Louis,” she said.
O’Brien says significant change have been made in their local leadership.
“We’ve totally changed out our leadership team, from our area president to our general manager, to our customer care manager, and that’s happened over a series of six months. It’s what needed to be done, we’ve made the changes and we’ve continued to make the changes,” said O’ Brien.
News 4 reported earlier in June that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave the company a "F" rating.
Meridian says they’ve met with the BBB since that rating and they’re working on improving that score.
Since Florissant has terminated their contact, Meridian says it owes roughly 8,000 Florissant residents refunds that they plan to issue out on July 1.
They say it could take up to 30 days before residents receive their refunds.
