INDIANAPOLIS (KMOV.com) -- With Better Together proposing a merger between St. Louis City and County News 4 wanted to see how it’s working in other cities.
Chris Nagus is traveling to three cities, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Louisville, to see how the process unfolded. Monday, he was in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis City/County merger did not require state-wide approval like the Better Together plan would. Lawmakers pushed it through.
”We’re going on 50 years of this experiment,” said Mayor Jeff Bennett. “In many ways put Indianapolis on the map.”
Locals call it uni gov. One mayor, 25 council members. Bennett wasn’t around when Indianapolis merged with surrounding Marion County in 1970, but today as he looks over it, he explains its history.
“The things that made it attractive was the elimination of overlapping duplicative services,” he said. “There was certainly opposition. I think the smaller municipalities outside older city limits saw it as a somewhat of a power grab by city government.”
However, many say unigov allows the region to speak to outsiders with one voice.
“Having Indy as a unified city/county helps. Think about public safety, public works infrastructure, economic development incentives, all going through a single source,” said Ian Nicolini is vice president of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce.
The city made headlines when it made Amazon’s top 20 list. St. Louis didn’t make the cut. On the outskirts, a relatively new airport is growing alongside an expanding FedRx cargo hub.
Downtown revitalization is bringing new apartments, stores, and people.
But officials stress merging won’t create some perfect utopia.
“For us, it was not an overnight fix for anything. It set wheels in motion for the Indianapolis we know and see it today,” Bennett said.
Just like the Better Together plan, school districts there remain unchanged. Fire districts began merging in 2007, that’s ongoing. Indianapolis police now have jurisdiction countywide. There is still a Marion County Sheriff.
Bennett said it’s still evolving 50 years into it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.