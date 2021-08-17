WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - COVID-19 cases spiked in the July and August, but not all of the cases sent someone to the hospital, but many are still being monitored by a doctor 24/7.
Mercy has a "COVID Care at Home" program, which has provided virtual care to nearly 30,000 patients since November. Doctors at Mercy's Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield monitor the conditions of patients at home. One such patient was Christine Storm. She came down with the virus, felt really bad, but was never sick enough to be hospitalized.
"To me just a reassurance that I had somebody that would answer my call, answer my text, answer any questions any time," Storm said.
Each day, doctors at the virtual care center communicate with patients about their condition, monitoring their blood oxygen level and can ask doctors questions. A doctor can tell if and when someone needs to go to a hospital before its took late.
To be admitted to the program, you must be referred by a Mercy doctor, whether a primary care physician or at a Mercy Urgent Care Urgent Clinic.
