ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mercy will now treat select COVID-19 patients at home.
Mercy COVID Care @ Home will offer remote, in-home care for patients with mild symptoms who may need low-flow rates of oxygen. The 24-hour care will include measurement of oxygen saturation by pulse oximetry, adjusting oxygen flow as necessary, along with additional evaluations and interventions.
As COVID-19 cases surge, Mercy said there is significant demand for hospital beds.
“We have learned that not all patients who were admitted at the onset of COVID-19 need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Carter Fenton, medical director of Mercy Virtual vAcute. “By caring for select patients at home, with ongoing monitoring and management, we can reserve the hospital beds for those with more serious disease symptoms.”
If a patient’s status changes or their symptoms worsen, a Mercy Virtual team member will evaluate them and provide an appropriate level of care. An emergency medicine physician will also determine the care needed, which could include evaluation in an outpatient clinic or going to the hospital.
“Providing the opportunity for care in different settings is extremely important - for both the patients as well as our medical teams,” Dr. Fenton said. “The challenging part for patients is determining their needs and our Mercy Virtual providers will help them through that process.”
Mercy Virtual’s care team started caring for chronically ill patients in 2015.
“We’re able to take our five years of experience in providing virtual, in-home care and translate it into caring for COVID-19 patients,” added Dr. Gavin Helton, Mercy Virtual president. “We hope by caring for certain COVID-19 patients in their homes, it will make them more comfortable and still connected to care, while lightening the load on hospital caregivers and in-patient resources.”
