ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Starting Friday, Mercy Hospital says it be offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5-11.

The vaccine will be available at Mercy clinics in Chesterfield and Kirkwood, but spots for Friday and Saturday have been filled.

St. Louis officials urge families to get children vaccinated St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, along with other local officials, addressed the public on COVID-19 vaccines for kids as the first doses for children ages 5-11 will become available soon.

However, appointments for later dates are available and can be made by clicking here.