ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Area hospitals are restricting access to visitors in an attempt to protect patients and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Monday, March 23, visitors will not be allowed at SSM, Mercy or BJC hospitals except under certain circumstances.
SSM visitor exceptions: Patients in pediatric settings and end-of-life situations are only allowed one visitor with permission.
Mercy visitor exceptions:
- One visitor per OB patient.
- Two visitors per NICU patient.
- Two visitors per pediatric patient and only the same two visitors are allowed for the child’s length of stay. If the child is positive for COVID-19, they would then only be allowed one visitor. No sibling visitation is allowed for pediatric patients (includes newborn population).
- One visitor for urgent procedures.
- Exceptions will be made for compassionate care circumstances.
- Generally, adult behavioral health patients will not be allowed visitors, child/adolescent patients are limited to one visitor and supervised video visits are encouraged.
BJC visitor exceptions:
- Obstetric patients.
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients.
- Patients who are at end-of-life.
- Pediatric patients.
- Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety.
- Patients with an appointment in a BJC or WUSM outpatient setting, procedural area or in the Emergency Department.
Everyone, including patients, visitors and co-workers, will be screened upon arrival for fever, symptoms and travel at all BJC facilities.
[READ: BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's team up to provide COVID-19 information and resources]
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
