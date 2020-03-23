ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mercy Hospital in south St. Louis County has begun setting up their triage center where they will assess patients who arrive to the emergency room for symptoms of COVID-19.
The equipment was brought in Monday, and a series of white tents were constructed at their location on Tesson Ferry near I-270.
Doctors will isolate anyone with possible symptoms of COVID-19 and take steps to evaluate who needs what level of care.
The idea is the patients with more mild symptoms can be evaluated and treated in the triage centers and then sent home with specific instructions on when to return if things get worse.
It’s part of the effort to ease the major backup in the ER due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.
