ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting Sept. 30, all Mercy employees are required to be vaccinated.

Delta variant is forcing officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the US, feeding health experts' concern over potential Covid-19 spikes in the fall.

With the Delta variant spreading in Missouri, Mercy added the new requirement which will impact all employees who work in their facilities. The Delta variant now accounts for about 1 in every 5 new coronavirus infections in the US, the CDC has said. And with more than half of the population still not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, health experts and officials worry that regions with low amounts of virus protection could see surges in the fall and winter

“It is essential that we take these steps in order to protect the health of our co-workers and our patients at Mercy,” said Dr. William Sistrunk, Mercy infectious disease specialist. “As health care leaders in our communities, it is important we set the standard to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The company joins SLU, BJC, SSM Health, St. Luke's and Washington University that are pushing to have all workers vaccinated.