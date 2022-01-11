You are the owner of this article.
Mercy pharmacies to receive shipments of pills for COVID-19

The pills will be available at the St. Louis, Springfield, and Joplin locations.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mercy pharmacies announced they will begin receiving shipments of oral antiviral medications for COVID-19. 

Mercy COVID pills coming to area hospitals

The pills will be available at the St. Louis, Springfield, and Joplin locations. Mercy says the doctors in those communities will prioritize doses based on a screening and referral process for those who need them most.

"Another big step toward ending this pandemic!," Mercy wrote in a Facebook post. 

The medicine in Arkansas and Oklahoma will be distributed by non-Mercy retailers.

For information on COVID-19 vaccinations, click here. 

