Mercy pharmacies to receive shipments of pills for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mercy pharmacies announced they will begin receiving shipments of oral antiviral medications for COVID-19.
The pills will be available at the St. Louis, Springfield, and Joplin locations. Mercy says the doctors in those communities will prioritize doses based on a screening and referral process for those who need them most.
"Another big step toward ending this pandemic!," Mercy wrote in a Facebook post.
The medicine in Arkansas and Oklahoma will be distributed by non-Mercy retailers.
For information on COVID-19 vaccinations, click here.
