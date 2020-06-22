ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with Mercy announced loosened restrictions on visitor policies for its hospitals in the St. Louis region.
Officials placed strict guidelines at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak for who and how many people can visit patients but restrictions will loosen effective Monday.
Here are the new guidelines for Mercy hospitals and clinics in Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Louis and Washington counties:
Visitation
- Patients receiving inpatient care may now have one patient representative per room.
- Patients receiving outpatient procedures may be accompanied by one patient representative.
- Emergency department patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.
- Birthplace patients may have two patient representatives per room.
- Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two designated visitors on the inpatient units.
- Due to space constraints and the goal to make safe social distancing possible, infusion patients may not have patient representatives/visitors with them for infusion appointments; however, one patient representative is welcome to accompany them for consults and follow-up appointments.
- Out of an abundance of caution, patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have a patient representative at this time.
- Mercy Clinic patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.
- All patient representatives must be ages 16 and up.
Campus guidelines
- All individuals entering Mercy Hospital and Mercy Clinic campuses will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Co-workers, patients and campus patient representatives are required to wear face masks at all times. Patient and their representatives are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.
- The Mercy Hospital cafeterias are open, but individuals in this area are asked to observe safe social distancing practices, standing at an appropriate distance from others. Individuals making food selections or waiting in lines are asked to wear a mask until they begin eating.
- Social distancing measures should be observed when using elevators.
- Furniture has been spaced at appropriate distances throughout the campus. Individuals are asked not to congregate in groups in common areas.
- Mercy will be continuing to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
