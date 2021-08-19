ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mercy is increasing its minimum wage for all workers.
“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO.
Starting Sept. 19, more than 6,000 workers will have their pay increased to $15 an hour. Among those who will see a bump in pay are those who work in housekeeping, food service, transportation, pharmacy and lab technicians.
The $15 an hour will also be the starting wage for all new hires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.