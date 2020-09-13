ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and the youngest oncology patients require more blood than most people realize.
"Because the therapy we use is so aggressive and so toxic, it really does hit a lot of normal tissues and organs very hard and one of the common side effect of highly toxic chemotherapy is that it really wipes out a lot of normal bone marrow which is where the blood cells are made," said Dr. Robin Hanson, Mercy Kids pediatric oncologist and hematologist with Cardinals Kids Cancer Center.
"It's very common for pediatric cancer patients to lose the function of their bone marrow for weeks for each round of chemotherapy and during that time, their blood counts become very low and they become dependent on blood transfusion," Dr. Hanson said.
Blood transfusions can help young patients stay on their chemo schedule and often help them feel better right away.
"When you get a blood transfusion and you suddenly go from a very low number to a now normal number, there can be a dramatic change in the child who is now just as energetic and active and playful as they would be if they weren't getting chemotherapy at all," Dr. Hanson said.
That's why Mercy Blood Donor Services and Mercy Kids is hosting a blood drive Monday September 14 through Friday September 18 on the lobby level of the main hospital.
Mercy pediatric oncologists say the blood donated at this week's drive will stay here and help patients in St. Louis.
"The blood supply is always within four weeks of being completely depleted. In other words, when someone donates red blood cells, they are only good for four weeks. When someone donates platelets, they are only good for five days," Dr. Hanson said.
Blood donation appointments are required to ensure social distancing. All donors will be screened for Covid-19. To learn more or make an appointment, visit Mercy.net/donate4kids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.