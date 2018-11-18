ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new location for birthing outpatient services is set to open in St. Charles in December.
Mercy Birthing Center Midwifery Care is opening a new location in the St. Charles area. The center is an in-hospital low-risk birthing center run by certified nurse midwives.
The original location in St. Charles opened Labor Day in 2014 and was one of the first outpatient services in the St. Louis area.
The midwives at the birthing centers see women for prenatal, postpartum and early newborn care. They also provide well-woman and other gynecologic services for women.
The new location will be at 1120 Wolfrum Road in Weldon Springs in St. Charles.
For more information on the Mercy Birthing Center, visit Mercy Hospital’s website.
