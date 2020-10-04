ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mercy Hospital is offering parents the opportunity to enroll their kindergartener in in-person learning at its Children's Center in south St. Louis County.
Stephanie Viviano, manager of Mercy Co-Worker Children's Center, said she recognized a need within the community and realized she had the resources to make it possible.
“When we looked at the needs in the community and said this could be very beneficial to some families, we decided I do have the space available so why not help some families out," she said.
Mercy hired Rachel Pavelka to teach the class, which currently has six students enrolled. A maximum of 10 students will be allowed to enroll.
“I think having the kids in a classroom is beneficial because the kids are getting attention from the teacher and it’s not all put on the parents," Pavelka said.
The class functions as a typical kindergarten class, with several subjects and lessons being taught each day. Students have the opportunity to take part in recess and eat lunch at the facility.
Masks are required, however Viviano said the staff has been pleasantly surprised at the cooperation they've received from young students.
"I think a lot of us had concerns about these kids being able to function all day with these masks on but they actually do a very good job," she said.
Pavelka forms her curriculum and lesson plans around Missouri state standards and said because of the small class size, she's able to provide more individualized attention.
“A big part of this age is just building those social skills," she said. "On the computer, they’ve got classmates and sometimes they’re able to talk to them, but primarily face-to-face interaction is good.”
The class will continue through the rest of the school year before Mercy evaluates its needs.
If you're interested in learning more, call the Children's Center at (314) 543-5995.
