ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A visit to the hospital can be hard for any child but it can be especially overwhelming for children with special needs, like autism. Now, Mercy Hospital in St. Louis is expanding a program to make these patients at ease.
Frankie Bono has benefitted from the program first hand. The 13-year-old is from St. Charles County.
"Frankie is an amazing kid. Frankie is an individual who is on the Autism spectrum. He is a Lego extraordinaire. He is a Lincoln Log builder," said Tracy Bono, Frankie's mom.
When he was getting ready for a recent procedure at Mercy Hospital, his mom couldn't believe the ways the staff tried to prepare for his visit, before he even got to the hospital.
"She started asking questions, 'Does he need a weighted blanket, how can we help with sensory issues?' and I was floored because those are things I'm always trying to explain to other people and I'm anticipating issues we are going to face and have to explain to other people. And they were like way ahead of the game, way ahead of the game on that!" said Bono.
Frankie is one of more than 250 patients enrolled in Mercy's pilot program, "Keys to Me."
"What key information do you need to have about these patients to make their visit successful?" asked Katherine Jennings, practice manager of Mercy Kids Therapy and Autism Center, about the program's name.
"Children with autism tend to have sensory issues or sensory challenges, behavioral issues, of behavioral challenges as well so we really had to look at what does our environment look like? How can we take a medical room, a patient room, and modify that environment? Can we dim the lights? Can we have distraction items ready for those patients? Can we have a favorite stuffed animal or comfort item waiting for them right when they arrive?" said Jennings.
The pilot program proved to be such a success, they are expanding it throughout the hospital in St. Louis and eventually to four other states.
"We really found parents were so receptive to being asked these questions and willing to share so much with us ahead of time that we could then modify that environment before they came in for those scheduled procedures," said Jennings.
But, it's not only helping patients.
"Oh, it made a huge difference, and not just for him, let's be honest, for me too," said Bono.
If young patients like Frankie are comfortable, so are their parents, and hospital staff, too.
"It was just a pleasant surprise," said Bono.
