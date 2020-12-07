SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Memorial Hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 in San Diego, California. Sharp HealthCare is the largest health system in San Diego County and is currently treating more than 120 COVID-19 patients at its four hospitals.