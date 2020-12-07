One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes die within a week, study finds

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mercy is introducing a new line of support to help patients and staff during the holiday season.

The hospital system is launching new, temporary COVID-19 support roles at multiple Mercy hospital locations.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer. 

Clinical and nonclinical positions are available and job responsibilities may include stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and call lights, facilitating communication between patients and families, etc.
 
