ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It is an historic day in the battle against the coronavirus.
The first vaccines arrived in cities around the United States including the St. Louis area. Mercy Hospital South will begin vaccinating their staff at 1 p.m. Monday. The hospital will start in prioritized groups in accordance with federal and state guidelines.
The following frontline workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine first: Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, and those working in housekeeping and nutrition services.
Missouri expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by around Christmas. News 4 reached out to SSM and BJC on when they should expect vaccines to arrive and found SSM expects to receive a shipment around Dec. 22 while BJC is expecting their batch later this week.
