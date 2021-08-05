ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After 18 months of dealing with COVID-19, a Mercy doctor is sharing his perspective on the situation.

Missouri health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids Springfield and St. Louis area health leaders are asking adults to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect children as hospitals report admitting more young patients with the disease, including some in intensive care.

Mercy shared Dr. David Tannehill’s story on social media Thursday morning. Dr. Tannehill is Mercy's clinical director of critical care medicine and medical director of Mercy Washington's Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Tannehill shared that he has been working “like crazy” to care for people who “should not be this sick.” When he isn’t at a patient’s bedside, Dr. Tannehill wrote that he spends time helping hospital staff “deal with potentially unmanageable surge” of patients. He also stressed that the local surge of coronavirus patients “hasn’t even really started yet.”

Read Dr. Tannehill’s complete perspective below: