CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mercy will be furloughing thousands of employees and laying off others due to the economic fallout from COVID-19.
An in a memo sent out to employees, the hospital system says the drop off in non-COVID-19 medical procedures and doctors' visits have created a fiscal deficit.
Thousands of employees will be furloughed starting on Monday, furloughs will last until the end of July. Furloughed employees will keep their insurance, the organization says.
Other employees will be laid off but an exact number was not given. Others, including executives, will be taking a pay cut of up to 26 percent. Some employees who are not being laid off will see their hours reduced.
