TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several people are in custody in connection with a carjacking that happened in Town and Country Thursday night.
Police confirmed to News 4 the carjacking occurred when the victim stepped out of the Merecedes SUV in the 1900 block of Windmoor Place around 11:15 p.m.
The victim said a suspect, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, walked up while holding a pistol and demanded the keys. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s dark gray 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-350 with the Missouri plates DD7-M5U.
"[The suspect] Pointed a gun in his face and demanded his keys, he did the right thing and gave the keys up," Town and Country Chief of Police Gary Holzer said.
The victim was not injured.
Neighbors waking up Friday morning were floored by the news.
"This is a quiet, very safe neighborhood. We've lived here 18 years and never had a single incident," one resident told News 4.
Chief Holzer said it is likely the suspect targeted the neighborhood.
"It's pretty good access to I-270 and I-64, so that's why we're really not immune to this type of incident," he said.
Even residents said the quiet, secluded community could be seen as an easy target.
“Because there are only a few homes, and the lots are large, the street lights are not very bright,” a resident said.
Friday, police spotted the Mercedes and chased it. The driver and a passenger got out of the car near the intersection of Abner and Terry in west St. Louis.
Police said they caught the passenger after a short foot chase and continued to chase the driver until he was picked up by a Toyota Camry, the car police believe the suspects used to drive into Town and Country before the carjacking.
Officers then chased the Camry to an area close to the intersection of Garesche and Goodfellow, where the suspects inside got out and ran. The suspects were then arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.