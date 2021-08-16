(KMOV.com) - With the Delta variant surging, mental health professionals said they are seeing an influx of people scheduling appointments with counselors and therapists.
Matt Stein from Jefferson County said he and his wife decided to seek counseling within the last few weeks for anxiety, fueled by the recent spike in cases.
“I’ve noticed a huge difference, I think just putting things into perspective for me personally,” Stein said. "It’s easy for me to spin my wheels, get stuck on my thoughts and negative ways so to speak.”
With several others, also struggling with mental health, Stein said it wasn’t easy finding an appointment. Doctors said more people are looking for resources to cope with pandemic-related anxiety and depression. Dr. Kyle John, the Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Mercy, said the demand for outpatient services for children has grown steadily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but even more so with Delta’s recent surge.
“Folks have experienced one or two difficult times back to back,” John said. “I think folks were catching their breath last spring, okay here comes summer – we’re all going to get to do normal things, get folks vaccinated, then the Delta variant came along and threw us for a loop.”
Dr. John said it’s critical to know when someone might need help. He said adults and children should seek a professional opinion when symptoms start impairing normal life. Dr. John also stressed the importance of sleep, a healthy diet and exercise to combat depression and anxiety.
“The week before school starts, put yourself back on a routine get up at the time you have to get up for school so you’re ready,” John said.
For others, second-guessing if they should seek professional help, Stein encourages them to make an appointment. He said the results have been extremely beneficial to his lifestyle and wellbeing.
“It’s very hard to sometimes take that initial step but sometimes once you get started, it gets you motivated to keep going,” John said.
This year many school districts are providing additional resources to help kids cope. The Mehlville School District says they will have mental health professionals available for high school students, and social-emotional interventionists for elementary students. The Rockwood School District says it is training students in youth mental first aid, and adding emotional health supervisors and life coaches for mental health support. The Parkway School District says they are also adding additional staff members to help with mental health.
If you need help you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.