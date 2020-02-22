BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 65 people raised money for the right to get their heads shaved at an event in Barnhart. It was a fundraiser held at Greer Elementary School to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which supports research to fight childhood cancers.
The fundraiser was held in memory of a 7-year old student, Jackson Schmitt, who died in July from an osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Jackson participated in a similar fundraiser last year, before his cancer diagnosis.
“Jackson actually shaved his head last year for St. Baldrick's and actually raised $1,200 in one night, on his own. Sadly we didn't realize it but he probably had cancer at the time,” said Carrie Schmitt, his mother and this year’s event organizer.
According to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, 1 in 5 children diagnosed with cancer won’t survive.
One of Jackson’s friends, Finn Bolton, was one of 15 children who raised money and had their heads shaved. He said he was doing it so other kids wouldn’t get cancer.
“The last time I had a bald head I was a baby,” said Holden.
Eddie Colon attended high school in Iowa with Carrie Schmitt and drove more than four hours to attend the fundraiser. Like several other men, he had his hair and his beard shaved off.
"It feels great to do it,” said Colon.
Mike Schmitt, Jackson’s father, addressed the crowd and told them not only were they raising money to find childhood cancer but were also keeping Jackson’s name alive. The event started out with a goal of $10,000 but ended up raising over $55,000.
According to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, head shaving started as a challenge between friends in 2000. Since then more than 560,000 shaves have taken place. You can find more information here.
