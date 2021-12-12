ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Three men were taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. All three men suffering from gunshot wounds had non-life-threatening injuries.
The three victims refused to provide information to officers about the incident, police said. No other information was immediately given.
