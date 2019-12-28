FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three men were wounded after gunfire erupted outside of a Florissant bar and lounge overnight.
Just before 1 a.m., officers arrived to the Privilege Lounge near Lindbergh and New Halls Ferry where they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
According to the lounge's Facebook page, a Christmas-themed party was planned for Friday night.
Two men with gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the suspects reportedly knew two of the men and one man was just a bystander.
All suspects are in custody and two weapons were found, officials said.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.