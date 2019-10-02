ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four men were shot in downtown St. Louis late Tuesday night.
Police said the men, who ranged in age from 23 to 27, were standing in the 700 block of S. Leonor K. Sullivan when two vehicles approached and those inside fired shots around 11:30 p.m.
One of the shooting victims walked to Lumiere Casino for help.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital by first responders. The other three arrived at the hospital before officers.
All four shooting victims were listed in stable condition.
No suspects are currently in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
