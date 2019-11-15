ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two shooting victims ran to hide inside a McDonald's just north of downtown St. Louis Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened near 13th Street and Mullanphy just after 7:00 p.m. in the Carr Square neighborhood.
One man was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head while inside a vehicle. They said the suspects where inside a black SUV.
Police said the men, a 27 and a 28-year-old, then drove themselves to the McDonald's at Carr and Tucker.
Both men were listed in stable condition at the hospital.
No other information was released.
