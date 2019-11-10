NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--A Saturday night shooting left two men injured in North City, police said.
Around 11:15 p.m., two men were talking on the corner of Arlington and Ridge in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood when a white pickup truck pulled up. Police said someone inside the truck opened fire, striking both men.
The truck immediately sped off.
The 30-year-old man was shot in the left shin while a 46-year-old man was struck in the torso.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Medical staff rushed the 46-year-old into surgery but his condition is still unknown.
