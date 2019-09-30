ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city is stepping in to protect a youth soccer league after an unsettling incident over the weekend.
Parents told police that four men drinking and guns approached the soccer field while kids were playing at Fox Park.
The men left before officers arrived.
League organizers were concerned and they were plans to cancel this coming Saturday's game over the incident, but community leaders are stepping in.
A city spokesperson told News 4 they are taking steps to make sure it does not happen again.
