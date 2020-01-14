ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint at the location he thought he was supposed to drop off the food in south St. Louis City Monday night.
Police said the 36-year-old driver arrived to the 4600 block of Oregon in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood when five men approached him with guns around 11:10 p.m. The men took the food from the driver and some of his personal property and then left the area on foot.
Police said the victim wasn't injured during the armed robbery.
Police said the suspects seemed to be between 18 and 30 years old. They all had their faces covered with bandanas.
No other information was released.
