CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men were rescued after their boat stalled in the Big River Sunday.
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District said the men were rescued from the Big River off Cedar Hill Road the evening of Jan. 12.
When rescuers arrived, one man was still in the boat and the other man was stranded in the water after attempting to walk away.
No other details have been released.
