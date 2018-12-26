ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men in bandannas punched a 26-year-old female to steal her belongings downtown St. Louis on December 22, police said.
Police said the female victim was sitting in her car when the two men approached her in the 1600 block of Locust Street at around 7:35 p.m. She told police one of the suspects pointed a firearm at her and demanded her phone and keys.
The other suspect then punched her in the face and she gave them her phone and keys.
Police said the suspects then fled the scene on foot. Both suspects are between 19 and 21 of age. The victim told police they were both wearing dark-colored bandannas over their faces.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.