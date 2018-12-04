ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men in St. Louis had to go to court Tuesday after getting citations from police after they gave food to homeless individuals in the city.
The city decided not to press charges.
The original incident happened on Halloween Day when two men handing out sandwiches to the homeless near Christ Church Cathedral.
