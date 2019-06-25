NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized after being beaten and shot after a confrontation at a Chinese restaurant in North St. Louis Monday night.
According to police, a 32-year-old man got a call from an unidentified woman who was upset about an alleged compliment he gave her earlier. The victim told investigators the woman instructed him to come to the New Light Chop Suey on W. Florissant.
Around 9 p.m., the victim and a 47-year-old man arrived to the restaurant but was confronted by another man instead.
The suspect reportedly punched the 47-year-old and fired shots at the 32-year-old victim.
Officers found the 32-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was transported to a local hospital.
Limited details about the suspect and the woman's description has been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
