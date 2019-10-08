TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis men were arrested after leading police in Troy, Missouri, on a chase all the way to Lake Saint Louis.
Samuel Simpson and D’Vion Harris broke into a cell phone store in Hannibal early Saturday, police said. Shortly after that police spotted the pair outside another cell phone store in Troy.
Officers chased the men to Lake Saint Louis where police flattened their car tires.
Both men are being held on a $50,000 bond.
