ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were injured during an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers were seen in the area of Church Road and Hornsby Avenue putting up crime scene tape. According to police, two men were shot in their legs at the location.
Both injured men were taken to the hospital following the shooting.
No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.