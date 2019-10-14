ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men in their 50s wounded each other during an argument just north of midtown St. Louis Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Franklin just after 3:45 p.m. Police said the two got into an argument that evolved into a shootout.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
One of the victims is breathing but not conscious. Police said the other victim was shot in the torso and arm is conscious and breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.