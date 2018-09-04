ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five men were taken to the hospital after a late-night crash in west St. Louis.
Three men, including one who was critically injured, were taken to the hospital urgently after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 64 near Oakland around 11:30 p.m.
Two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a St. Louis Fire Department official.
No other details have been released.
