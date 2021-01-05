ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) – Three suspects are on the run after a violent robbery in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood overnight.
Police said three men forced their way into a home in the 3900 block of Chippewa around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Once inside, the suspects pointed guns at the three people who were inside the home and demanded their property.
The suspects stole a purse, television and cell phone from the home, police said.
During the crime, one of the suspects fired a shot, which grazed a 47-year-old woman in the head. Police said she refused medical attention at the scene.
There were no other reports of injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
