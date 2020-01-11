ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are accused of breaking into a north St. Louis City home and robbing its four residents are gunpoint early Saturday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the two men entered a home in the 800 block of Harlan Avenue in the Baden neighborhood around 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects pointed their guns at four people inside the house and demanded their property.
The victims, aged 33 to 64, gave up their phones and money. They were not injured.
Police said the suspects left the area in a white SUV.
The suspects are described as black men, 30 to 40 years of age. One of them had all gold teeth, a goatee and was wearing a multi-colored sweater and blue jeans.
The other man has dreadlocks and was wearing a burgundy jacket and gray jogging pants with a brace around his left arm.
No other information was released.
