ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who they say stole from another man who he had been doing drugs with Monday morning.
St. Louis police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, asked the suspect for a ride and he agreed. The victim said he and the suspect then drove around for about two hours doing drugs together.
When they got to the 300 block of DeBaliviere around 9 a.m., the victim told police the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded his money and cell phone. The victim handed it all over and got out of the car.
The suspect took off.
Police said the victim wasn’t injured in the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.