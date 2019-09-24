ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men died after being shot in north St. Louis City Monday night.
Police found the men shot in the 4800 block of Hammett Place in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
Investigators have released few details but said the suspect vehicle was a black SUV.
Early Tuesday morning, the victims were identified as 30-year-old Russell Rutherford and Kent Hamm Jr., 29.
Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.