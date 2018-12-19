EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were caught on a business roof attempting a robbery, police said.
The East St. Louis Police found two men with burglary tools at the roof of the A & S Market on 1000 Martin Luther King Drive on December 13 at 4:11 a.m.
Police said Kaalon S. Hill, 24 and Lee E. Barnes, 45, were on the roof attempting to enter the closed store.
The Fire Department arrived on the scene with a ladder to assist.
They were both taken into custody and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Bond is set at $60,000.00 for both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.