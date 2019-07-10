MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two men are facing charges after a triple shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Madison, Illinois Monday night.
Madison police told News 4 they were called to the 1500 block of 4th Street about 7:40 p.m. Monday, where investigators found three people shot. Police said a 15-year-old gunshot victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was later identified as Omarion Coleman, of Granite City.
"He always kept a smile on everybody's face no matter what he did," said his brother, Mel Tolson.
The other shooting victims, A 16-year-old and 21-year-old, both males, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"He took away all of the memories me and my brother had," said Shemyla Andrews, a sister of Coleman. "We really didn't get to grow up with each other but he's my brother, the same blood. I just can't believe this happened to him."
Andrews said her brother was shot once in the chest.
Following the shooting, police received information that those involved could have been in the 1500 block of 5th Street so investigators and members of SWAT went to the area to serve a search warrant. According to police, a person of interest was taken into custody from inside the home.
A second suspect was later taken into custody.
Wednesday, police announced that Corion D. Mosley and Torion D. Mosley, both 21, were charged for the fatal shooting. They were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to police, the suspects lived in the house where the standoff was occurred following the fatal shooting.
The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to contact them at 618-709-7750.
