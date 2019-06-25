NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in a confrontation at a Chinese restaurant in North St. Louis Monday night.
According to police, a 32-year-old man reportedly offended a woman at New Light Chop Suey on West Florissant when he made a comment about her.
The woman then called a male suspect on the phone and had him come to the restaurant, according to police.
When he arrived, he allegedly punched a 47-year-old man in the face before opening fire on the 32-year-old victim.
Officers found the 32-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Limited details about the suspect and the woman's description has been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
