ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the run after robbing a man in the Central West End Thursday evening.
According to police, the suspects knocked on the door of a 64-year-old man in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue and asked for a beer just before 6 p.m.
While the man was getting the beer from the fridge, the suspects reportedly went into the apartment, placed a hard object on the victim’s back and demanded money. The suspects then took off with the victim’s money, cell phone and keys.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
