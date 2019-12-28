FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three men were shot outside of a Florissant bar and lounge overnight.
Just before 1 a.m., officers arrived to the Privilege Lounge near Lindbergh and New Halls Ferry in the Flower Valley Shopping Center where they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Two other men who had been shot later showed up at a hospital. All three men were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
According to the lounge's Facebook page, a Christmas-themed party was planned for Friday night.
On Saturday, police arrested Kawan Gillespie and Dwaine Jones in connection to the shooting. Jones and Gillespie knew two of the victims except for one person who just happened to be near the shooting, police said.
Gillespie was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while Jones has been charged with armed criminal action and assault.
Police have not released information on what led to the shooting.
