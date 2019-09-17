ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are facing charges after a 15-year-old Sentonio Cox was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Brian Lee Potter, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Authorities say the other suspect, Joseph Renick, pointed a revolver at Cox as he was backing away from him with his hands raised. Renick is accused of shooting Cox in the head.
Renick, 54, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.
The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of Vermont on Sunday.
Charging documents did not say what led to the shooting or provide any further information.
