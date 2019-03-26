ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police say two men used a dating app to set up a robbery.
Authorities say Jonathan Greer posed as a woman on a dating site and set up a date in South City.
Instead of meeting a woman, police say the victim was confronted by Greer and William Keeting, 38, in the 4100 block of Michigan.
Police say the two forced him into his Ram truck before Greer and Keeting started driving with the victim inside.
After a short distance, the victim jumped out of the truck and called police.
Officers later saw the truck, which crashed after a short pursuit and arrested Greer.
Police later arrested Keeting, who is charged with first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action and kidnapping.
